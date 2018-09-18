SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman is putting her red, white and blue values into action by giving back to military veterans.

On Monday, a group of war veterans from the Inland Northwest will board the Honor Flight to visit their war memorials in Washington D.C.

The Inland Northwest Honor Flight has been flying military veterans to D.C. free of charge since 2009.

They are treated very well but Corrine Strickland thinks they deserve something a little extra special.

Strickland, a resident at Brookdale North Spokane has knitted 20 red, white and blue hats to be handed out to veterans just before departure.

Since her husband is a military veteran, she likes paying her respect in this way, she said.

Her husband has Alzheimer's, so he never gotten to experience the Honor Flight himself.

“I would've liked to have gone and my husband didn't and then by the time he wanted to go he was too bad. This is sort of a way of, I'm sort of going,” Strickler said.

“They get treated like rock stars from the time they show up to the airport in the morning until they get back that night,” said John Moore with Inland Northwest Honor Flight. “This is the kind of thing that the community helps with. It's important."

Veterans will take off on the Honor Flight on Monday September 24 and arrive back in town the very next day.

Honor Flight volunteers said the flight is a dream for many military veterans, some who would otherwise never be able to visit their war memorials.

