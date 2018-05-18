AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- Three NASA astronauts visited Fairchild Air Force Base Thursday to participate in a water survival course.

Naval aviators Josh Cassada, Victor Glover and Nicole Mann are three of many NASA team members who have participated in these training sessions put on by the 336th Training Group, which trains servicemen for the Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape Mission, including water survival.

The training included learning to escape a plane crash while under water, which was simulated in the base gym pool. Escaping air crafts while under water is something astronauts have to prepare for because water is sometimes used as landing spot.

“Once you come back from a space mission where the plan is for you to land in the water, you’re going to use a lot of these same basic principles,” Glover said.

Other training included first aid, life raft training, signal and recovery devices and finding food while awaiting recovery.

