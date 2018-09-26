SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 100 Inland Northwest veterans returned home Tuesday night after flying to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials in their honor and Arlington National Cemetery.

Eight World War II veterans, six Korean War veteran and 89 Vietnam War veterans took off on the Inland Northwest Honor Flight on Monday.

The Honor Flight charity makes the trip free of cost for the veterans and funds the its efforts with donations.

There is a long waiting list to get on this flight, so the veterans who made the trip felt lucky. After the trip, they were welcomed home by hundreds of people waiting at the Spokane International Airport.

A marching band, members of ROTC and soldiers who did not make the trip – including some activity duty service members and Vietnam veterans – also greeted the Honor Flight attendees as they arrived home.

For many – including Marsha McLain, who served in Okinawa for the Women’s Army Corps – it was a bigger celebration than they received upon their first homecoming.

"It was the welcome that we never received when we came home...I’m speechless. Was there anybody left at home in Spokane?” McLain said.

McLain and her brother Robert were both able to make the trip together. Robert, who served in the Navy, said his favorite part of the trip was visiting the Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue.

