VANTAGE, Wash.-- Firefighters are working all day on Thursday to gain control of the Milepost 22 fire burning north of Vantage.

Officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources said Level Two evacuations are in place, and estimate the fire burning close to 5,000 acres. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire is 30% contained.

Officials said a crew of 250 people are working on containing the fire. According to DNR officials, the threat from the fire is reduced as of Thursday.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE - Report from @SE_WA_IMT that crews have 30% containment around 5,000-acre #MilePost22 fire outside #Vantage — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 22, 2018

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE - #MilePost22 fire now estimated at 4-5,000 acres with 5% containment. More firefighters arriving today. Follow the @SE_WA_IMT Type 3 incident management team for updates going forward. https://t.co/koaSqPNtT7 — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

DNR officials said the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team is assigned to the case and will provide updates going forward.

Fire crews say about 2,000 acres of brush are burning near Vantage.

Officials expect the fire to continuing growing because of dry grass conditions. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said three planes, bulldozers and a 20-person Ahtanum hand crew are on scene.

The fire started around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

DNR officials said people in the area should expect to see an increase in smoke as crews perform burnout operations to control the fire.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE: #MilePost22 fire size estimated by crews overnight at 1750 acres. Type 3 incident management team ordered to assist local resources @SE_WA_IMT — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE - Expect an increase in smoke as crews perform burnout operations to help control the #Milepost22 fire. New size estimate is 800 to 1000 acres with growth fueled by dry grass conditions. Firefighters will be working this fire overnight. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

Please remember to use caution as wildfire risk increases. We believe this fire was human caused. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

According to officials, part of the old Vantage Highway is closed due to downed power lines. Interstate 90 remains open.

Authorities are also warning citizens to use caution as wildfire risk increases. They also said that they believe the fire may have been caused by a person.

