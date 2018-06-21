VANTAGE, Wash.-- Firefighters worked overnight Wednesday to gain control of the Milepost 22 fire burning north of Vantage.
Officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources said Level One evacuations are in place, and estimate the fire is burning between 4,000 and 5,000 acres. It is five percent contained.
DNR officials referred said the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team is assigned to the case and will provide updates going forward.
Officials expect the fire to continuing growing because of dry grass conditions. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said three planes, bulldozers and a 20-person Ahtanum hand crew are on scene.
The fire started around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
DNR officials said people in the area should expect to see an increase in smoke as crews perform burnout operations to control the fire.
According to officials, part of the old Vantage Highway is closed due to downed power lines. Interstate 90 remains open.
Authorities are also warning citizens to use caution as wildfire risk increases. They also said that they believe the fire may have been caused by a person.