VANTAGE, Wash.-- Firefighters worked overnight Wednesday to gain control of the Milepost 22 fire burning west of Vantage.

Officials said Level One evacuations are in place.

The fire started around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials estimate the fire to be burning at close to 2,000 acres. They expect the fire to continuing growing because of dry grass conditions. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said three planes, bulldozers and a 20-person Ahtanum hand crew are on scene.

DNR officials said people in the area should expect to see an increase in smoke as crews perform burnout operations to control the fire.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE: #MilePost22 fire size estimated by crews overnight at 1750 acres. Type 3 incident management team ordered to assist local resources @SE_WA_IMT — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE - Expect an increase in smoke as crews perform burnout operations to help control the #Milepost22 fire. New size estimate is 800 to 1000 acres with growth fueled by dry grass conditions. Firefighters will be working this fire overnight. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

Please remember to use caution as wildfire risk increases. We believe this fire was human caused. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

According to officials, part of the old Vantage Highway is closed due to downed power lines. Interstate 90 remains open.

Crews are battling a 1,000-acre fire near Vantage.

Authorities are also warning citizens to use caution as wildfire risk increases. They also said that they believe the fire may have been caused by a person.

