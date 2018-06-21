VANTAGE, Wash.-- Firefighters worked overnight Wednesday to gain control of the Milepost 22 fire burning west of Vantage.
Officials said Level One evacuations are in place.
The fire started around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials estimate the fire to be burning at close to 2,000 acres. They expect the fire to continuing growing because of dry grass conditions. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said three planes, bulldozers and a 20-person Ahtanum hand crew are on scene.
DNR officials said people in the area should expect to see an increase in smoke as crews perform burnout operations to control the fire.
According to officials, part of the old Vantage Highway is closed due to downed power lines. Interstate 90 remains open.
Authorities are also warning citizens to use caution as wildfire risk increases. They also said that they believe the fire may have been caused by a person.