An owl and hawk became entangled in a mid-air fight in Skagit County -- and the encounter was captured on cameria.

Photographer Thomas Patrick Tully said a short-eared owl and northern harrier hawk got into a territorial dispute in the sky.

Tully said the birds of prey share similar hunting techniques and appetites, and view each other as competition.

Thomas Patrick Tully

The birds took turns striking each other with their wings and talons, but Tully said it appears the owl and hawk finished their fight relatively unharmed.

Thomas Patrick Tully

The fight played out over a popular bird-watching destination in Skagit County.

Thomas Patrick Tully

RELATED: Epic battle between eagle, fox and rabbit on San Juan Island