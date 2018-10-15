Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner Paul Allen has died from complications associated with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.

"Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern," Jody Allen, Paul Allen's sister said in a statement. "For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."

Janet Greenlee, director of philanthropic communications at Vulcan, Allen’s investment company, confirmed Allen’s death Monday.

Allen announced two weeks ago his non-Hodgkins Lymphoma was back nine years after he was first treated for the disease. Allen wrote in a blog post that he had begun undergoing treatment and planned to fight it “aggressively.”

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the white blood cells.

In 1975, Allen, who was employed at Honeywell, co-founded Microsoft with his friend Bill Gates, who was a sophomore at Harvard.

Allen has owned the Seahawks since 1997. He also owns the Portland Trailblazers and holds a minority ownership in the Seattle Sounders FC.

Also known for his work in the community, Allen’s philanthropic contributions exceed $2 billion, according to his website.

