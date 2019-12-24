TACOMA, Wash. — A memorial service has been announced for a Pierce County Sheriff' Deputy Cooper Dyson, who was killed en route to a domestic violence call December 21.

Deputy Dyson was responding to the scene when he lost control of his patrol car. The car then rolled and caught fire.

Dyson has served with the department since 2018.

He is survived by his pregnant wife and their 3-year-old son. Over the weekend, a memorial for the fallen deputy began growing outside his precinct.

A memorial service for Dyson will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at the Tacoma Dome. The service is open to the public.

There will be no public parking at the Tacoma Dome, and attendees are encouraged to find off-site parking.

A procession for Dyson will begin at 11 a.m. and go along the following route:

Leave north gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord heading north on South Tacoma Way Extension

North on South Tacoma Way

East on 26th Street

South on D Street

Roads along the route will remain open until the procession begins but will be closed during the procession.

Deputy Dyson's memorial will air on KING 5, and king5.com.

Additionally, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced they would be establishing a fund to help support the family.

"This is a tremendously sad loss. Our Deputy was responding to help other Deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation. It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our Deputies face," said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor.

