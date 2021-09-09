Memorial service planned Friday for longtime Colfax fire chief who died on duty

Jim Krouse passed away during his fourth call of the day from an apparent heart attack.

COLFAX, Wash. — A memorial service for James Earl Krouse, 76, the longtime Colfax Fire Chief who died from an apparent heart attack while responding to a wildfire will be held on Friday, Sept. 10.

The funeral service honoring Krouse will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Colfax with burial following at the Colfax Cemetery.

In August, Colfax Fire Department confirmed that Krouse was responding to his fourth call of the day. He collapsed while helping pull a hose from the truck to work on a brush fire outside of Colfax.

He was rushed to the Whitman Hospital, where he died from an apparent heart attack. Fire investigators later determined the wildfire he was responding to was caused by a cigarette. Pullman Fire Investigator Tony Nuttman ruled the fire accidental.

The man who caused the fire was arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail for second-degree criminal trespass.

Friends and family will gather to honor the life and years of service to the Colfax Fire Department. Krouse served as Colfax Chief from 1972 to 2010, following his father Earl, who was the chief prior to him.

Before the funeral, there will be a procession of approximately 30 police and fire vehicles from around Whitman County and the state.