SPOKANE, Wash. -- Memorial Day is bringing above average temperatures and sunny skies, along with some breezy winds.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s in Central and Eastern Washington, and lower 80s for most of North Idaho. High pressure is the dominant weather feature, which is continuing to keep those skies clear.

Your Memorial Day is looking beautiful already. Mostly 50s and 60s while you're waking up, but most areas will hit above average high temps, in the 80 degree range! pic.twitter.com/XlUgSQXBJR — Evan Noorani (@KREM2Evan) May 28, 2018

Winds are forecasted to pick up into the double digits by the time the afternoon comes around, but should die down again in the evening. The next chance for any rain comes Wednesday, but is expected to isolate itself over North Idaho and Montana, and not effect Washington.

For the next week temperatures return to normal, which will bring them down to the lower 70s in the afternoon, and bring overnight temps back down to the 40 degree range.

