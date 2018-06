SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday, the Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the body found in the Spokane River near Spokane Waste Water Management.

Officials said Kara Lynn Massie, 27, was found dead in the river just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

The medical examiner said Massie's cause of death was drowning by suicide.

