Hundreds marched in Seattle on May Day to rally for immigrant and worker rights.

The permitted march is organized every year by El Comite to support immigrants and equal rights for all workers. The rally left Judkins Park around 3 p.m. and marched towards downtown Seattle. It ended at 2nd Avenue and Spring Street in front of the Washington state Department of Licensing.

A pro-Trump group called Patriot Prayer met at Westlake Park in downtown Seattle around the same time as the El Comite march.

The two groups and other demonstrators intersected with police, but May Day stayed relatively peaceful by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Police arrested one masked man Tuesday afternoon for throwing a rock at the Amazon Spheres.

The day began less peacefully farther south in Thurston County. A Wells Fargo bank branch was vandalized in early Tuesday morning. Three front door windows and a side window were smashed out. Glue was poured on the ATM, and graffiti on the side of the building read, "$=Death" and "Happy May Day."

Back in Seattle, several businesses hired private security to stand guard. The Starbucks Roastery on Capitol Hill boarded up its windows Tuesday morning. The cafe plans to reopen on Wednesday morning.

