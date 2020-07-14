Mask mandates & the state border

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Spokane, some people are unhappy with these new rules that are in place and drive to Idaho for daily chores like grocery shopping.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Once you cross over the state line between Washington and Idaho, there are some different rules you have to follow.

For example, the most glaring difference right now is the mask mandate.

It’s been nearly a month since Governor Jay Inslee made it a requirement for people living in Washington to wear a mask upon entering a public space.

Last week that mandate got an upgrade and businesses now have to turn away people who choose not to wear one.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Spokane, some people are unhappy with these new rules that are in place. Leading them to get in their car, travel into Idaho, and accomplish their chores like grocery shopping.

That poses the question of how North Idaho residents feel about the daily commuters who choose not to wear a mask.

“I think if you use common sense, don’t get too close to people. If you’re not in real close quarters then I don’t think you need a mask,” said Lance Drapeau who lives in Idaho.

Some aren’t opposed to the idea as long as people use caution but others feel it's irresponsible during this current pandemic.

Diane Fountain is a lifelong Idaho resident and she shared that it can be a bit uncomfortable seeing so many Washington driver plates when she goes out.

“We all need to do our part during this to stop the spread of the virus and it will never happen if people keep doing what they are doing,” Fountain explained. “If you don't want to wear a mask, then stay home.”

The same question on Facebook produced the same results. Mixed feelings about what should be done and how to handle the mask situation.