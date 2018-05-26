SPOKANE, Wash.-- A man is in custody on Friday after waving a knife erratically in the zero hundred block of West Main Avenue.

When Spokane police arrived in downtown, the male was uncooperative and refused to surrender.

Officials say that the man detained was the person who called 911. Police also stated that the male admitted to officials that his intent was to cause an officer involved shooting.

The male is in custody at the Spokane County Jail. He will additionally be referred to mental health resources for an evaluation.

There have been no reports of injury.

He has been criminally charged for endangering citizens nearby.

