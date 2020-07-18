Man shot in the leg at the Food Mart parking lot in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley Police arrested one man for shooting another man in the leg. The driver who fled the scene will face charges at a later date.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Detectives responded to a shooting at the parking lot of the Food Mart at 7018 E. Sprague in Spokane Valley Friday night around 8:00 p.m.

Police said a man was riding in the passenger seat when he approached another man sitting in his car and started arguing.

According to the press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department, after the man got out of his car the suspect shot the victim in his upper leg and fled the scene.

Police said a woman was behind the wheel when the suspect fled the scene.

After the first attempt to arrest the two suspects, the driver fled the scene, according to Spokane Valley Police. Police eventually stopped the suspect’s car near Greene St. and Indiana Ave. where they were both taken into custody.

Major Crimes Detectives identified the suspect as 34-year-old Fabian J. Gonzalez. Gonzalez is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree, and Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, according to the press release from Spokane Valley Police Department.

According to authorities, the driver was released after being interviewed by police, but said she may face charges at a later date.

Spokane Valley Police said the victim remains hospitalized and in stable condition.