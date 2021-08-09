Man pulls woman from burning truck on I-90

The rollover crash left a Washington man dead.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A California man pulled a Coeur d'Alene woman from a blazing truck early this morning after a rollover accident that left a Washington man dead.

According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Jazmyne Taylor of Coeur d'Alene lost control of the Dodge Ram she was driving at about 2:20 a.m. on I-90 just east of the Washington state line. The truck went into the median and rolled, ISP said.

A passenger in the truck, Mark Roberts, 40, of Deer Park, Wash., was ejected and died at the scene, ISP said.

Shortly after the truck rolled, it was struck by a Honda Accord driven by Alejandro Cardenas Cazares, 39, of Downey, Calif.

"Upon being struck the Dodge Ram became fully engulfed in flames," an ISP press release said. "Taylor was still in the Dodge Ram at the time it was engulfed, and Cardenas Cazares pulled Taylor out of the vehicle."

Taylor, who had been wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Kootenai Health. Cardenas Cazares was apparently uninjured.