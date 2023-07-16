Man missing in Columbia River in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Search crews spent Saturday night searching for a man who went missing in the Columbia River in Grant County.
It happened in the area of Crescent Bar, which is west of Quincy.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the man was on a floating raft about 50 to 100 yards from the shore when the raft flipped.
Searchers combed the area until sundown, but did the find the man.
The sheriff's office said recovery efforts will begin Sunday morning.
The missing man's family's been notified.