Man killed in rollover crash near Whitman county

An 18-year-old was ejected from his car after rolling over on state route 23, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol identified 18-year-old Ryan M. Wilson who died in a single-car crash Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said Wilson was heading northbound on state route 23 just two miles north of St. John, Washington when he drove his car onto the hillside.

The car eventually rolled over and Wilson was ejected from his seat. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, WSP said in a press release.

Investigators said no alcohol or drugs were involved, but say Wilson was not wearing a seat belt.