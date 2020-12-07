Man injured after a drive-by shooting, according to police

Spokane Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting that has left one man injured near Sprague and Stone.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting near Sprague and Stone, by Vanessa Behan, around 3 p.m., July 12th.

People in the area say they heard what they thought were fireworks and found one man injured.

A neighbor says that they saw a man stumbling around and then pass out on a yard.

The man suffered what looks like a gunshot wound to the chest near his shoulder. That wound is determined to be non-life-threatening and he has been taken to the hospital.

Police are currently looking for a silver Sedan that might have been involved in the incident.

SPD also says they are going to look at nearby surveillance cameras to see if they can identify anyone that was involved.

Currently, Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.