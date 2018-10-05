JEFFERSON - A man that was being pursued by police as a narcotics suspect died after an encounter and struggle with officers in a backyard in Jefferson Parish, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

Family members, however, say the officers went too far and that caused his death. The man who died was identified as 22-year-old Keevan Robinson.

The incident began around 10 a.m. in an area near Jefferson Highway and Labarre.

According to Lopinto, narcotics officers were trying to engage the suspect while he was pulled over at a Shell station. The suspect was out of the vehicle and when he saw officers approaching, he drove off.

Lopinto said the suspect crashed into two Jefferson Parish deputy vehicles before getting out of his vehicle and running into some backyards in the neighborhood, hopping fences along the way.

Lopinto said the suspect was eventually encountered by officers and a struggle ensued and the suspect stopped breathing at some point.

His family said they don't trust the JPSO's version of what happened.

A cousin said she was near the arrest when it happened and heard Robinson tell detectives he had asthma and was tired.

"He told them he was tired," Shantrell Moran told WWL-TV. "So why did you beat him? He warned you he had asthma and was out of breath. So why did you touch him?"

Lopinto said the officers tried to perform CPR, but the suspect expired. He said an autopsy would better determine exactly what caused Robinson's death.

"There'll be people who say a whole bunch of things," he said. "We have to go off of facts."

Lopinto said family members suggested the man who died may have suffered from asthma.

Lopinto also said that the suspect had drugs on him. .

