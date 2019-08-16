OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — A man is dead after police say he lost control of his pickup truck during a high-speed chase and crashed.

According to Idaho State Police, the chase started Thursday evening after an ISP trooper on Highway 51 in Owyhee County spotted a GMC pickup driving north.

The pickup's driver had already led Bureau of Indian Affairs officers on multiple high-speed chases that day, police say, and the BIA had warned ISP that the man was likely impaired.

The trooper followed the pickup for several miles, observing the man driving dangerously and in a way "that posed a high public safety risk," according to police. At that point, he flipped on his police lights to pull the pickup over.

Instead, the driver - later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Abel of Owyhee, Nevada - sped up. Abel continued driving at a high rate of speed, trying to elude the trooper, police say.

The chase continued down the highway until milepost 58, where Abel lost control. His pickup rolled, plunging over the edge of an embankment.

Abel, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the truck as it flipped.

A passenger in the pickup, 37-year-old James Luther Thomas of Fallon, Nevada, was wearing a seatbelt and survived the crash. Both men were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Abel died from his injuries.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office and Elmore County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the attempt to apprehend the men, police say.

