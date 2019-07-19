And for Joni, Alzheimer's was taking part of the soul of the man she loves.

"I felt we were going to lose not just my best friend, but his music," said Joni.

Steve's family was heartbroken, until Melissa confided in her good friend, Naomi LaViolette, who happened to be a professional pianist with perfect pitch.

"I said, maybe if he could play the songs for me, I could learn them. We could record them. I didn't know if it would work, I wanted to try and help her. She was just so sad," said Naomi.

Naomi LaViolette and Steve working together to recreate some of his original songs.

Quickly, despair turned to hope. With her talent to learn a song by listening to it, Naomi sat patiently with Steve at the piano. He'd never played for anyone outside his family.

"To put together the pieces in his compositions and discover how well-crafted they were, that was a real gift to me," Naomi said.

Over three years of listening, playing and recording, Naomi slowly pieced together melodies lost in Steve's mind and rescued them.

"It's like she crawled up into my musical brain and unlocked what was there. I'd hear the chord. That's it. At that moment, I realized a miracle was happening," said Steve.

Joni was astonished.

"It's inconceivable what Naomi did," she said.

More than three dozen songs were saved. With Naomi's help, they recorded Steve's songs, enough to fill two CDs.

"His music, his heart will always be with me. It says to me, I'm right here with you, honey," said Joni.

A few months ago, family, friends and strangers who heard about the project to save Steve's music gathered at the Old Church in Portland for a concert. Steve greeted them at the door.

"I'm excited. We are going to have fun. It's not going to be a pity party by any means," Steve said as he hugged an old friend.

Steve's daughters, Melissa and Kristen, applaud after their father's performance.

Steve's two daughters Kristen and Melissa welcomed the audience of hundreds.

"It means the world to us you are here. Our dad, Steve Goodwin, has early on-set Alzheimer's,” they said. “About 5 years ago, we realized he was losing the ability to play his music. So, we launched a rescue mission. We've invited you to hear a new album we've created and celebrate Saving His Music."

When Steve Goodwin took the stage, the fog in his brain lifted.

He became a showman. He confidently played "Black Moon," a song he plays only on the black keys, and combines gospel music he loved as a child.

The music he never dared to share brought the audience to its feet for a long standing ovation.

For the songs Steve can't remember how to play, most of them these days, Naomi skillfully and tenderly brought back to life.

As she introduced one of Steve's songs, she told the audience, "The Goodwins are some of the most positive people I know. Taking Steve's music into my own heart and fingers has been a true gift. And I get to understand more about what true love is when I play his music. This is 'Heart of Your Love.'"

As they listened, several people in the audience wiped tears from their eyes. But perhaps the most amazing part of the journey is what has happened to Steve's brain. Once the music was saved, he wasn't worried anymore about trying to remember it.

And Steve was able to create again. Even though he frequently can't remember what day it is, or do simple math. Somehow, with Naomi's help, he's writing new compositions, like "Melancholy Flower."