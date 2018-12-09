A man allegedly yelling "disparaging remarks" about the GOP tried to stab a Republican California congressional candidate at a fall festival in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect, 35-year-old Farzad Fazeli, "aggressively" approached a local political candidate at a vendor booth at the Castro Valley Fall Festival. Officials didn't release the name of the candidate, but according to his social media accounts, the victim was Rudy Peters, who is running for the CA 15th District.

Rudy Peters for Congress CA15 and Joe Grcar State Assembly 20 candidate in their booth at the Castro Valley Fair. https://t.co/IY4r83FqcA pic.twitter.com/FwNn9g3D6O — RudyPetersforCongress (@PetersCongress) September 12, 2018

Fazeli pulled out a switchblade and attempted to stab Peters, but his knife malfunctioned, officials said. Fazeli ran after a short fight with Peters, but he was later detained.

Peters' congressional opponent Eric Swalwell tweeted following the attack, condemning Fazeli's actions, saying it is "NEVER okay to use violence to settle political disagreements.

On Sunday, my opponent @PetersCongress was attacked at his campaign booth in Castro Valley. I’m glad to hear Mr. Peters is okay. But it’s NEVER okay to use violence to settle political disagreements (or any disagreement). Fortunately, @ACSOSheriffs arrested the suspect. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 11, 2018

Fazeli was arrested for felony assault, criminal threats and multiple weapons charges. He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

© 2018 KXTV