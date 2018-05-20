GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people are dead and multiple others are hurt after a man crashed his car into a Gaston County restaurant.

Bessemer City Police responded to a call from the Surf and Turf Lodge a little after 12 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a car that was completely inside a building.

Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis Jr. said the suspect driver, later identified as Roger Self, is in custody. Ellis said Self's daughter Katelyn Self was one of the two people killed in the incident.

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said Katelyn Self worked for the Gaston County Sheriff's Office and was with the department for about four years.

Authorities said the injured victims were transported to CMC Main and CarMont Regional Medical Center.

CMPD said no other suspects are wanted in connection with the incident. Authorities have not released Roger Self's charges.

