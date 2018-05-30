BOSTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Opossum? Oh, mama!

This mama opossum has a lot on her plate...well, back.

Adam Wafi lives in Boston and said he had to pull his car over Tuesday when he saw this mother marsupial barely able to walk along Saratoga Street.

The mother's load is anything but light with seven babies holding on for the piggy-back ride. Possibly the runt of the litter who pulled the short straw keeps falling off, getting pushed off the limited real estate by his brothers and sisters.

Opossums are very abundant in New England but particularly in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Scientists say opossums are great for wiping out ticks. A single opossum eats as many as 4,000 ticks per week.

Makes us want to invite this mama and her kids to our neighborhood.

