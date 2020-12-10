Lumen customers in Spokane experiencing phone outages

The Spokane Regional Emergency Communications 911 center urges people to call from another landline for an emergency.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Sunday, the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications 911 center was notified of a Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, telephone outage.

The alert says that Lumen customers in Spokane County and the City of Spokane may not be able to dial 911 or may face delays during the attempt.

If anyone is in this area and have an emergency, please call from another landline or a wireless carrier.

Lumen is working to resolve issue.

BREAKING: Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) customers in Spokane County is experiencing an outage and may not be able to call 911. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/hGmDMD7IL8 — Tim Pham (@TimPhamKREM) October 12, 2020