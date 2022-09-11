$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverick

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverick gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state.
Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after it was announced that a California convenience store sold the $2.04 billion jackpot ticket. It is not known who won the jackpot.
The winners from Airway Heights and across Washington state have not been announced and likely won't be for some time. However, because the Maverick store in Airway Heights sold a $1 million ticket, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.
