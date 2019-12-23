BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery announced that all 250,000 tickets for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold.

That's means some will be a new millionaire when the New Year rings in.

The last raffle ticket was sold on Friday, Dec. 20. There were 35,000 tickets sold in the final seven days. No more tickets will be sold.

“We thank our players and retail partners for their participation in the Idaho Lottery’s 13th annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Right now, someone has a ticket worth $1,000,000. All players should sign the ticket back and keep it in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced in early January.”

The winning raffle numbers will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

You can watch the winning announcement live on KTVB and KTFT in the Treasure and Magic valleys.

Lottery officials say this is the 12th time the Idaho Raffle has sold out and the fourth time before Christmas. It's the fastest sellout since 2009.

Besides to the guaranteed top prize of $1 million, there are 14,422 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000.

Players can check their tickets for winning numbers at idaholottery.com, at all Idaho Lottery retail locations, on the Idaho Lottery information hotline at 208-334-4656, or by using the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for their iPhone or Android phone.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on Jan. 2, 2020 to claim their prizes.

