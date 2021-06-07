Check your lottery tickets: Over $1.9 million in unclaimed winnings in Washington

Winners have 180 days after the drawing date to claim their prize.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Lottery reported that there is still $1.9 million in unclaimed prizes from lottery tickets.

The winnings are comprised of 33 prizes each valued at $10,000 or more, including one $1 million Mega Millions prize and two Match 4 prizes worth $10,000 each.

The Washington Lottery encourages people to check their tickets soon because many of the prizes are expiring in the next few months. Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education in Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs.

One of the unclaimed Match 4 tickets was purchased at Albertson’s (11012 Canyon Rd E) in Puyallup and expires June 13. The other Match 4 ticket was bought at Fred Meyer (915 NW 45th St) in Seattle and expires June 27. The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

The offices for the Lottery in Spokane and Olympia are open to claim prizes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and offices in Everett and Yakima are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize.