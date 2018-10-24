Voter registration for the November general election in Washington state has closed and ballots are due by November 6.

The majority of ballots were mailed out on October 17, giving most voters two weeks to fill out their ballot and mail it in or drop it in one of the county drop boxes across the state.

Washington voters received prepaid postage on mail-in ballots for this year’s primary and general elections and do not need to use a stamp.

But most people reading this already got their ballot, and for one reason or another need a replacement. Maybe you spilled coffee on your ballot or your kids made an art project out of it or you misplaced it somewhere in your home.

All registered Washington voters can replace their ballots at MyVote.wa.gov. The website will provide voters with an exact replacement based on county registration. Simply enter your information, print out the new ballot and mail it in or leave it in a county drop box.

Anyone without access to the internet or a printer should call or visit their county elections office.

