After bird flu found in Idaho, Zoo Boise taking precautions with its animals

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced Monday that it will be taking precautions to protect the birds at the facility after avian flu was detected in Idaho.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), more commonly know as bird or avian flu, is very contagious and often fatal to birds. The virus was found in chicken flocks at two different locations in Idaho last week.

One of the chicken flocks is in Gooding County, and the other is in Caribou County, officials said.

Zoo Boise says they will be covering some of their outdoor bird exhibits and bringing some birds indoors to help reduce the chance of exposure.

"Many of the zoo's birds will still be visible to the public from behind glass and birds that can safely be housed indoors will remain on exhibit," said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock in a press release. "Unfortunately, some of our birds will most likely have to move off-exhibit to ensure their safety. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and make necessary changes to exhibits in the coming days."

The zoo says it will be working with state, federal, and other organizations to help keep the birds from getting the virus, like sanitization and more coverings if needed.

"Our zookeepers and staff provide exceptional care for all of the animals, and this situation is no exception," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "We will continue to consult with national, state and local health officials to make the best care decisions on behalf of all the birds that call Zoo Boise home."

The virus is carried by geese and ducks along their migratory path, and is passed through close contact between birds. HPAI can be carried on tools, vehicles, clothing, and boots, which can spread the illness from one location to another.

It is unusual, but possible, to spread to humans, typically through direct contact with an infected bird. The illness can not be contracted through meat if it is cooked according to food safety standards.

Symptoms in people include conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing, or diarrhea. In birds, signs of the illness include decreased appetite, decreased activity, breathing difficulty, dark combs and wattles, and unexplained death.

With a loss in chicken and flocks, the price of eggs could continue to rise, agriculture economists warn.

University of Idaho Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist for Dairy and Livestock Economics, Hernan Tejada, said high inflation and supply chain issues, mixed with the bird flu outbreak in the United States have, affected the wholesale and retail prices of eggs.

According to Tejada, the average national price of a dozen eggs around the springtime was $1.60. At the beginning of April, the price had already increased to $2.50.

The avian flu has left an impact on the U.S. before. In 2015, a strain of the bird flu killed more than 50 million birds, according to the CDC. Eventually, livestock and supply returned to normal, but health leaders and economists are not sure when that may be.

