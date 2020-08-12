‘This is their outlet’: Youth sports advocating for return to safe play in Washington

The WA State Sports Alliance has reached out to the governor's office for a push to change the current protocols.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday nights have never been as quiet at the Hub Sports Center as they are right now.

The 66,000 square foot building in Liberty Lake would normally be filled with the sounds of squeaking shoes and athletic competition.

”It’s depressing to leave here at night,” said Executive Director Phil Champlin. “It’s dark out, it’s cold, and my buildings dark and vacant.”

Youth athletics haven’t had a stable place in Washington for the majority of this year. The Hub is known for hosting indoor sporting tournaments and that hasn't been possible due to COVID-19.

Gyms were first shut down when the pandemic began. When they reopened, it was like walking on thin ice before new protocols came in bringing them to a halt.

Champlin believes the uncertainty could affect the long term mental health of young athletes.

“For a lot of these kids, this is their outlet.”

The impact of closed gyms rolls down to the local athletes and coaches.

Some have turned to weekly zoom meetings to try and fill the void of missed training opportunities.

Without their normal resources, college recruitment is blurred, and staying in competitive shape has become increasingly difficult.

“It was nice being there and having that taken away for a second time, I think for most of us is actually harder than it was the first time,” explained Holly Power, who coaches youth gymnastics in Spokane.

Ethan Laughery is one of her gymnasts who participates in their weekly meetings.

“It felt like when we went back in, being a little baby in the first class because we had to restart basically,” he shared.

A lack of sports has been stressful while awaiting approval on their return. Seeing their peers compete in other places across the country has added to the frustration.

In the meantime, several gyms in Spokane have reached out to Governor Jay Inslee for reconsideration on guidelines. Their apart of a larger group called the WA State Sports Alliance group that's advocating for a safe return to play and the reopening of gyms