Young woman in critical condition after being hit by bus

She was transported to the hospital late last night after a school bus hit her as she crossed the street.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a young woman that happened last night at 10:25 p.m. on Sullivan Road and 8th Avenue, near Central Valley High School.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. She is now in critical condition.

The young woman was crossing the street on 8th Avenue when she was struck by the bus as it was traveling north on South Sullivan.

The bus driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses also say the traffic light for the bus was green when the young woman was hit.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office do not believe impairment played a role in the incident, and the driver has not been charged.