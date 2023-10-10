You can buy the most expensive home in Washington for $75 million

The newly established, 90-acre property offers pretty spectacular views of the Puget Sound right out the front door.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Out of Eastern Washington and over the mountains, you will find a house bigger than Grandma's house. A lot more expensive, too.

A Friday Harbor home outside of Seattle is on the market for $75 million. Your new home has 11 bedrooms, an athletic court, gated entry; and more.

The newly established, 90-acre property called "Halftide Farms" offers pretty spectacular views of the Puget Sound right out the front door.

The farm has three luxury homes on the property for owners to enjoy and reside in. Owners and visitors also have their pick when it comes to views. The property has four ponds and a greenhouse on top of more than 650 feet of beachfront.

The intent of the home is to spend time together, enjoy the Pacific Northwest views at your doorstep and indulge in the life of luxury at Halftide Farms.

You can get a closer look at the property here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.