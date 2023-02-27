YMCA offering $250 sign-on bonus for new City of Spokane outdoor lifeguards

The YMCA is looking to hire outdoor lifeguards for pools in the City of Spokane Valley and is offering a $250 sign-on bonus for eligible applicants.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The YMCA of the Inland Northwest is looking for lifeguards to work at the city of Spokane Valley's outdoor pools this summer and is offering a $250 sign-on bonus to eligible applicants.

Anyone who applies by May 15, 2023, is eligible for the sign-on bonus. Available positions include lifeguards, swim instructors, Lead Lifeguard, water exercise instructor, cashier and pool manager.

Lifeguard and swim instructor positions start at $15.74 an hour. Anyone age 15 and older is eligible to be a lifeguard. Part-time and full-time positions are available.

“Aquatics staff at the YMCA play a critical role in safety for our community. While safety is a large component of working in Aquatics, our staff teams also play a critical role in teaching children how to swim in group and private swimming lessons. “This is a great summer opportunity for someone to earn extra money throughout the summer months while also serving their community,” said Jessica Matthews, YMCA of the Inland Northwest Human Resources Director.

For more information and to view all open positions, click here.

