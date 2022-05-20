Yakima Airport cancels operations after car crash

Yakima Air Terminal (YKM) canceled some flight operations Friday morning after a car crashed into the control tower. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Air Terminal (YKM) canceled some operations Friday morning after a car crashed into the airport's control tower on the corner of Washington and Airfair Way.

According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD), the airport is not operating flights at this time due to the severity of the crash.

The YPD said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into power boxes and the control tower. The crash is under investigation but according to deputies impairment is suspected.

The YPD says the driver suffered from life-threatening injuries.

Photos: Yakima Airport Crash 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The airport had to cancel its Friday morning flight operated by Alaska/Horizon, which was scheduled to leave from Yakima to Seattle at 6 a.m. Another flight is still on the schedule to depart at 2:20 p.m. this afternoon.