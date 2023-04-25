WSU students present re-imaginings for the future of Malden, Pine City

The semester-long capstone projects covered everything from fire-wise landscaping to opportunities to capitalize on tourism.

MALDEN, Wash. — Less than three years after a fire ripped through Malden and Pine City, there are still signs.

Signs of what happened in 2020 and signs of what's coming.

"The future comes from the youth and the wisdom comes from the old guys like me," said Malden Mayor Dan Harwood to a group gathered inside Malden's fire station.

The youth he's talking about, and to, are 19 landscape architecture students from Washington State University. They spent a semester reimagining Malden's future.

"Our residents went through hell. They went through hell and back," said Harwood. "We're new. And we're open to new ideas."

Those new ideas included landscaping to prevent and protect against further wildfires.

"If we put in firebreaks perpendicular to the way the wind travels, it makes it harder for fire to jump from these tree lines and creates spaces where vehicles can get into in case of emergencies," said one of the student presenters.

Other projects focused on creating more community spaces, like green spaces or a local growers' market.

"The main focus of this site is the market, which will allow for opportunities of exchange," said one student. "May that be goods or simple interaction, this is about community and bringing benefits to Malden."

Others looked to expand on what Malden already has, like existing trails and tourism opportunities.

One student dreamed up an RV/camping area along the Palouse to Cascades Trail.

"That's the bathhouse, which is something the Palouse-Cascades Trail users can use to shower or go to the bathroom, something they don't have access to now," the student explained.

Malden is already well on its way in rebuilding.

Mayor Harwood says they're digging for a new water system, including adding new fire hydrants. There are plans for a revamped community building, which will house the food bank, library, and commercial kitchen for events and educational classes. A municipal building will house the fire station and training center, and will also include the town clerk's office along with a new post office.

"That was the number one request when we did a survey three years ago, folks wanted the post office back. We will have it back," Harwood said.

Cement trucks pass every few minutes as new foundations are poured. Of the 67 homes lost in the fire, 27 have been replaced.

"We have cell service here in town," Mayor Harwood said. "We also have high-speed fiber."

Harwood says some of the students' proposals may be more out of reach, but they may spark a middle ground idea the town could implement as they build back.

With the new ideas of what Washington's 'newest town' could become, the signs of the future are promising.

“We’ve got all the components. From zoning and land use to parks planning, to utilizing the community building," Harwood said. "We have the components and it’s exciting.”

