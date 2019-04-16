PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU freshman Stephany Lamas will spend her summer as an intern in Washington D.C. for Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) after being selected for the HEP/CAMP National Association internship.

Lamas, who comes from a migrant family, has previously spent her summers working in fields picking vegetables in California and Washington, according to Steve Nakata of the WSU Division of Student Affairs.

As an intern on Capitol Hill, Lamas plans to advocate for fellow migrant families and farm workers, according to Nakata.

Lamas currently participates in the WSU College Assistance Migrant Program. She attended five high schools growing up and was born into a military family, causing her to move a lot as a child, according to Nakata.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee visits WSU, talks climate change, clean energy

She helped her mom around the house and with her younger brother and sister growing up, and the family at one point lived in a motel and a garage, according to Nakata.

After her dad finished in the military, Lamas and her family worked harvesting broccoli and kale, oftentimes working six days a week from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nakata said.

Lamas' upbringing has helped shape her into who she is today.

"My migrant background has humbled me when it comes to my capabilities and limits, however it has not ever made me question the possibility of developing and pushing them,” she said.

Her internship will pay for transportation, credits for Metro and clothing, housing and a personal stipend, Nakata said.

Lamas, a software engineering student, said that she wants to use her background to share a new perspective with lawmakers in the nation's capitol.

"I’m not only excited and honored to represent my family and WSU during the internship, but this will be an opportunity for me to share with lawmakers my experiences of being a woman of color with a migrant background, who is majoring in STEM and breaking the stereotypes," she said.

RELATED: WSU students create app to improve early autism diagnosis

RELATED: WSU Ph.D candidate creates food bank for students