Family of WSU student found dead in dorm speaks out

The family of 19-year-old Luke M. Tyler said his death is "a tremendous loss of life, love and potential that we continue to grieve."

PULLMAN, Wash. — The family of a Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in a dorm room in January released a statement on his death.

19-year-old Luke M. Tyler was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22. Nearly a month later, the Whitman County Medical Examiner determined his cause of death was suicide.

Tyler's family released a statement regarding his death on Monday, stating in part:

As we are preparing for Luke Tyler’s Celebration of Life, we continue to be touched by the immense outpouring of support and love for our family, as well as the recognition of the impact on the many lives that Luke touched. Luke’s suicide is a tremendous loss of life, love and potential that we continue to grieve.

We are continuing to work with the authorities to determine how in a short 4 months during his first semester at WSU, Luke went from a positive, compassionate, and kind young man to having a depression so deep that caused him to take his own life.

To honor his life and recognize the kindness he spread in the world, the family asks that you consider donations to “The Luke Tyler Memorial Scholarship Fund” at Sail Sand Point to enable other children to learn to sail and love the water the way Luke did.

A GoFundMe has been started for Tyler to help his family with funeral expenses.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States. To talk with someone, dial 9-8-8 or click here.

