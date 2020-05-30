PULLMAN, Wash. — Some classes at Washington State University will resume in-person meetings for the fall 2020 semester.

University administrators held a virtual town hall on Friday discussing some of the plans for the upcoming school year.

Most classes with 25 to 50 students will happen in person. But larger lectures could have a combination of online classes and small group meetings, according to WSU Executive Vice President Bryan Slinker.

“Even if a class could be face-to-face, we also know that there are faculty and instructional support staff who are in high-risk groups that shouldn’t be in the classroom,” he said.

Those classes could then be held online.

Administrators said students might also have to space out their research projects to ensure shared spaces, such as labs, have enough room for social distancing.

“There will be an initial period of about a week where we have a very structured stage of re-introduction, where plans are approved and posted,” Slinker said.

WSU employees will also see changes to their operations, as many will still work from home, said Theresa Elliot-Cheslek, vice president of Human Resources.

Staff are also working to figure out spacing in residence halls and are considering having fewer students in each room.

Slinker said there has been discussion of ending the fall semester around Thanksgiving to wrap up classes before cold and flu season.

“This would add some extra precautions. Avoiding winter is the main goal,” he said.

WSU President Kirk Shulz said there isn’t a definite time for when administrators will decide on these details. He said he’s hoping to have more of a concrete plan by mid-June.

