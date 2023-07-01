WSU Police: 1 robbery suspect arrested, 2 on the run near Pullman Terrace Apartments

Officers were only able to capture one of the suspects, who was arrested and booked at the Whitman County Jail on a felony charge of robbery.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Police looking for two robbery suspects after stealing three people's cell phones near Terrace Apartments.

According to WSU Police, on Saturday early morning at approximately 2:50 a.m., three residents of the Terrace Apartments, located at 1401 NE Merman Dr., reported someone had stolen their cell phones in front of the apartment building.

WSU Police responded to the scene and with the help of the Pullman Police Department (PPD) officers were able to locate the suspects nearby and chased them on foot.

Officers were only able to capture one of the suspects, who was arrested and booked at the Whitman County Jail on a felony charge of robbery.

The other two suspects are still on the run and it's unknown if the suspects are armed.

One of the suspects is described as a thin white male approximately 5'10" to 6'2", feet tall, with brown hair. He is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue shorts. The second male suspect is described as approximately 5'6" to 5'9" feet tall. He is wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the identity of the remaining suspects is asked to call WSU PD at (509) 335-8548.

