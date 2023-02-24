WSU Police investigating death at Compton Union Building

WSU Police says based on information at this time, there is no known active threat to the WSU community.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU Police are currently investigating a death at Washington State University's Compton Union Building (CUB).

According to police, officers responded to a call of an unconscious person at the west doors of the building. After arriving, police found a 39-year-old man unresponsive. Officers and firefighters performed CPR on the man, but were unable to revive him.

WSU Police says based on information at this time, there is no known active threat to the WSU community. According to WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins, this death does not appear to be suspicious and the victim doesn't appear to have any ties to the school. WSU police are working with the Whitman County Coroner's Office in the investigation. The name of the victim and his cause of death will be revealed by the coroner's office at a later time.

WSU Police will notify campus if there is any change to the initial threat assessment surrounding this death.

