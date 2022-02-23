WSU Office of the President moving off-campus to downtown Pullman

The move will allow WSU President Kirk Schulz to be more accessible to all campuses.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) President Kirk Schulz and his staff will be moving their offices off-campus and into downtown Pullman, according to the WSU Insider.

The move comes as an attempt to better reinforce the systemwide role of the office by making it more centrally located. It will now be in the Town Centre Building, which is already home to the WSU Foundation, a branch of the university to broaden alumni and donor engagement.

“This move is just one of many we are undertaking as part of the OneWSU strategy that emphasizes the systemwide role of the president along with the campus leadership role of the Pullman chancellor,” Schulz said. “My responsibilities span our entire system and it makes sense to avoid having the office centered on one particular campus.”

The move is expected to be complete early this summer.

The current president’s suite on the fourth floor of the French Administration building on the Pullman campus will be the new offices of the Pullman chancellor, Elizabeth Chilton, who also serves as provost and executive vice president, according to the WSU Insider.