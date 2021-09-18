WSU faces enrollment decline

As the pandemic continues, Washington State University in-person campuses face a decline in enrollment as the Global campus grows

PULLMAN, Wash. — Enrollment at Washington State University has declined this year as the pandemic rages on.

Washington State University’s Global Campus as well as several graduate and professional programs saw growth but overall, the enrollment declined 4.2% this fall said WSU officials. The university’s overall enrollment of 29,843 students shows a drastic decline compared to the previous number of 31,159 students in the fall of 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and its related impacts have taught us very important lessons that’ll remain relevant in the years to come,” said Saichi Oka, Vice provost of enrollment management. “Foremost among these lessons is that campus visits are vital to our ability to attract future Cougs, and that in-person events cannot be substituted completely with virtual offerings.”

While in person enrollment may have decreased, the Global Campus grew another 1.2% setting with just shy of 4,100 students said WSU officials. It remains the University’s second biggest campus after WSU Pullman, which experienced a decline of 3.9% since fall 2020.