Suspect in Mead fatal hit-and-run located, WSP to remain on scene to investigate

According to a tweet from WSP, a white dump truck with gray lettering on the side hit a cyclist on SR 206 and Market Street in Mead.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has located a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mead.

According to a tweet from WSP, the suspect driver and car were located. At around 1 p.m., a white dump truck with gray lettering on the side hit a cyclist on SR 206 and Market Street by Yoke's Fresh Market in Mead.

WSP troopers said part of a bicycle may be stuck to the truck. The bicyclist died in the crash.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes at this time as SR 206 westbound at Market remains closed. Troopers are expected to be on the scene for "an extended time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Suspect driver and suspect vehicle have been located. Thank you for everyone’s assistance in locating the suspect and vehicle. Please use alternate routes as SR 206 westbound at Market will be closed for an extended time as our detectives and troopers investigate this collision. — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) July 20, 2023

