WSP plane tracking Spokane County high-speeding this weekend

Washington State Patrol said street racing is a nation-wide issue and Washington state is no stranger to reckless driving.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is using an extra set of eyes from the sky to track speed racing and reckless driving.

WSP said every night through Saturday, a traffic plane will be flying over Spokane County.

State trooper Ryan Senger said the plane will help curb crime on the roads.

"They’re here in Spokane this week to help assist with enforcement and help locate reckless drivers for us,” Senger explained.

Senger said the plane isn't a new resource; they often are constantly flying over Olympia, WA.

He said the reason the plane is being used in eastern Washington is because the highly-anticipated, high-traffic Lilac Festival will be happening this weekend.

Senger said the plane is a useful tool to help apprehend suspected, reckless drivers.

"There's a lot of wide radius they can see versus what a patrol vehicle can see down the street," Senger said.

WSP pilots said the plane uses "forward-tracking infrared" technology that can detect heat and radiation. The plane has four cameras that can be used during the day and night.

The plane is also equipped with a map and overlay system that can tell pilots what streets cars are driving down.

The extra resource is something Spokane resident Patti Bergman said she's thankful for.

Bergman lives off division and said high-speed driving needs to be addressed.

"I was so happy to see that,” Bergman shared. ”Something needs to be done. I’m shocked more accidents haven’t happened. You hear about the accidents all the time but we just wait for the crash, especially when they go so darn fast.”

Bergman said she worries about her grandkids coming to visit her with the reckless driving near her home.

She said she has had to sleep with the windows closed every weekend night for the last two years because the drivers are so loud.

"It's just horrible," Bergman said.

Bergman also said cars can make gun-like noises that frighten her.

She said it's unfair she feels so scared in her own home.

Senger said WSP is doing its best to limit the amount of speed racing and reckless driving.

"The more times you repeat the behavior, the higher likelihood of a crash, serious injury, injuring yourself, other people," Senger said. "Our goal is to be out here and apprehend people as safely and effectively as possible."

WSP said Spokane County can expect to see traffic planes return for other popular events like Hoopfest.

