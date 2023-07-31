WSP searching for missing Indigenous teen

Cheyenne Castaneda-Sigo was last seen on the morning of July 23 when she snuck out of her house.

RENTON, Wash. — The Missing Indigenous Persons Alert (MIPA) has been activated for a missing 15-year-old from Renton.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), Cheyenne Castaneda-Sigo was last seen in the early morning hours of July 23. Police say she was sneaking out of her house when she was last seen,

Cheyenne is 5'5", weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police don't know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

If you see Cheyenne or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.