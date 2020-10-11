WSDOT says roads are in good shape in Spokane after Tuesday snow

Ryan Overton with the Washington State Department of Transportation said WSDOT plows have already made good progress on clearing up road conditions Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has already made good progress on road conditions on Tuesday, said Ryan Overton with WSDOT.

"Things are looking pretty good," Overton said.

There's still some slush on I-90 and other main roadways, but conditions are improved from 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning when WSDOT morning crew took over, Overton said. Conditions are expected to improve even more as more cars get on the roadway.

An overnight crew began plowing at 4 p.m. on Monday, according to Overton. They were relieved by the morning crew who gets in between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Plows headed eastbound on I-90 through the heart of Spokane and then made their way back on westbound I-90 at about 5:30, Overton said.

That way the roadway is clear by the time the commute starts picking up around 6 a.m., Overton said.

As for problem areas, Overton said some areas of 195 and Highway 2 are still covered in a bit of slush, but it should melt off as more cars travel those roadways and WSDOT plows pass through.

Overton said the biggest challenge for WSDOT crews is plowing and treating the roadways during commutes because they have to travel at 35 miles an hour on I-90.

"We want to make sure the material is staying on the roadway and not scattering off into the median, so we go slow so folks can get to their destination safely," Overton said.

Overton recommends drivers "take it easy out there" because road conditions could be deceiving.