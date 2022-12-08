Damaged plow trucks should be fixed by end of next week, WSDOT says

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced via Twitter that two plow trucks hit earlier in the week are being repaired by mechanics.
According to WSDOT East, the trucks should be back in working condition by the end of this week or early next week (Dec. 12-18). WSDOT is reminding drivers to help plows stay in service by slowing down around crews and not passing the plow.
At this time, winter weather advisories are in effect for most of the Inland Northwest region.
Travel conditions could be heavily impacted. As usual, the city will see the most focus and resources going to major highways and city arterials. Side streets will get an additional layer of moderate snow on top of the packed snow and ice that remains on them thanks to last week's storm.
More snow is likely this Saturday as well. To learn more about this week's snowfall, click here.
